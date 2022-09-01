Man wanted for armed robbery of an Aurora bank. (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a man who robbed an Aurora bank while armed with a gun and wearing a security uniform.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers are looking to identify a man who robbed the Commerce Bank located at 15305 East Colfax Ave. on Aug. 30 around 4:45 p.m.

Police said the man was armed with a gun.

Man wanted for armed robbery of an Aurora bank. (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

Man wanted for armed robbery of an Aurora bank. (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

The suspect is described as a man between 35 to 45 years old and was wearing a light blue security uniform shirt,

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.