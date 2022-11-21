An armed man was killed by deputies during traffic stop.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:18 a.m. Monday morning, an LCSO deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near Highway 56 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud. The vehicle did not stop and fled northbound on I-25. The vehicle eventually exited at Crossroads Boulevard and drove eastbound.

LCSO said a deputy successfully executed a precision immobilization technique, PIT maneuver, near Crossroads Boulevard and Centerra Parkway causing the vehicle to finally come to a stop.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they discovered an adult man armed with a rifle. According to deputies, when they noticed the man was armed they fired their weapons at the man.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was the sole person in the car.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the shooting.