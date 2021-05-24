Armed man on the loose in Colorado Springs area, El Paso County SWAT responding

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway from Interstate 25 to Highway 85 as they search for a man with a weapon in the Willow Springs area.

EPSO SWAT activity, please stay away from the area. Man with a weapon in Willow Springs near Willow Springs Pond. PIO will not be responding, we will update with information here. Keep away from SB Hwy 16 and 85/87. pic.twitter.com/UFcDCf0uOB — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 24, 2021

EPCSO SWAT is on scene and anyone in the area is warned to stay away from Hwy 16 and Hwy 85/Highway 87.

EPCSO sent notification to residents in the 400 Willow Springs Rd. area to lock and secure doors and stay away from windows.

This is a developing story. Check back in this post for updates.