Armed man on the loose in Colorado Springs area, El Paso County SWAT responding

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway from Interstate 25 to Highway 85 as they search for a man with a weapon in the Willow Springs area.
EPCSO SWAT is on scene and anyone in the area is warned to stay away from Hwy 16 and Hwy 85/Highway 87.
EPCSO sent notification to residents in the 400 Willow Springs Rd. area to lock and secure doors and stay away from windows.
This is a developing story. Check back in this post for updates.