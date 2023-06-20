DENVER (KDVR) — An armed suspect was shot and killed by officers in Windsor after police responded to a domestic disturbance late Monday night.

At 9:15 p.m., officers with the Windsor Police Department were called to the 100 block of Sunflower Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. The neighborhood is south of Windsor Lake.

According to WPD, they received multiple 911 calls from those in the area reporting that a resident was suicidal and possibly intoxicated. The callers said the resident was being argumentative and was armed with an unknown firearm.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they located the 39-year-old man who WPD said was being uncooperative and armed with a shotgun.

According to WPD, the man allegedly fired three rounds and was subsequently shot by officers. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WPD confirmed no officers or community members were harmed, and there is no threat to the public’s safety.

The identity of the suspect will be released at a later time.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is now investigating the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jackson Brunmeier at 970-351-5352

