EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving deputies in Edwards on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a residence at around 9 p.m. for a domestic disturbance that involved an armed man and a woman.

Deputies tried to de-escalate the situation from the front porch while giving verbal commands to the man. The sheriff’s office said the man came outside with a gun and shots were fired.

The armed man was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. The man’s identity has not been released.

The deputies involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per the sheriff’s office protocol.

The investigation has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation since a deputy was involved with the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the CBI at 970-248-7500.