Armed man attempts robbery, police seeking information

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say a 20-something-year-old Hispanic man allegedly attempted an aggravated robbery on Dec. 17 at 2200 S. Monaco Pkwy.

At 1:50 p.m., the man entered the establishment with an unknown handgun and unsuccessfully tried to carry out a robbery.

Police describe him as a 5 feet, 4 inches tall Hispanic, approximately 20 years old with a medium build.

Anyone with information call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP. Anyone submitting tips to the tip line may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.