AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Officers were called to Children’s Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus just after midnight early Saturday morning after a man allegedly entered with a handgun.

The Aurora Police Department said that the adult man had somehow entered the hospital through an employee entrance.

Officers with the University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus Police Department made contact with the suspect and took him into custody. Officers with APD arrived shortly thereafter.

The suspect had minor injuries at the time of his arrest, but no one else was injured during this ordeal. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being transported to APD’s jail.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this point, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been made public.