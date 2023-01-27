ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The area is near the Berkeley Village shopping center.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Diego Sanchez.

On Wednesday, witnesses told police the suspect fired shots targeting a specific car, but those bullets ended up striking a car at a stop light and a woman at a Zumba class in the building across the street.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sanchez is described as:

Hispanic male

6 feet tall

Weighs 185 lbs.

Has black hair and brown eyes

According to JCSO, Sanchez is associated with a gold-colored four-door 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier with a red hood and the license plate 894-WCV. He could also be associated with a blue four-door 1979 Oldsmobile Omage with the license plate CDW-442.

Sanchez has an active warrant for:

Three counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Illegal possession of a firearm

Multiple counts of criminal mischief

Deputies said Sanchez is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please do not approach and instead call 911 immediately.