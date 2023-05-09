LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a 24-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a woman in Lakewood.

Patrick Placencio is wanted for the first-degree murder of a 22-year-old. The Lakewood Police Department said Placencio should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to LPD, the homicide occurred on April 30 at 2:48 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Marshall Street. The area is in the Lasley neighborhood. Police located the woman inside a home where she had died from at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives have not stated what the relationship is between Placencio and the victim.

According to LPD, Placencio is known to frequent the Lakewood and Denver areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.