Armed carjacking suspects sought in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police are looking for two Hispanic males who carjacked a 2005 white Cadillac Deville convertible from Z-Mart on 28th and Sable Boulevard.

The owner of the car attempted to follow the suspects but was shot at during the chase. The stolen Cadillac license plate number is CO AFZMO6.

A Hispanic female in a 2006 gold Impala was seen with the two male suspects when the carjacking occurred. The three are considered armed and dangerous, police warn not to approach the vehicle.

If seen, call 911 or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Sable Boulevard on 22nd to 23rd was closed in both directions for evidence collection. It is unknown when the area will reopen.