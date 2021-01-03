Armed carjacking ends after driver strikes several cars in parking lot, 3 people in custody

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say three suspects allegedly committed an armed carjacking of a silver truck at 4:36 p.m. at Colfax Avenue and Dallas Street on Saturday.

Officers located the vehicle shortly after the incident in a Wal-Mart parking lot at 9400 E. Hampden Ave. The driver struck several vehicles in an attempt to get away from Aurora police.

A law enforcement maneuver was used to stop the truck and one suspect fled on foot. Officers tased him and took him into custody. Officers report he was armed with a gun. Two other occupants of the stolen truck were apprehended by police.

Two victims in the carjacking have been reported as OK. Traffic is closed in both directions on E. Hampden Avenue between Yosemite and Dayton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.