Suspect in deadly Windsor shooting turns himself in

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor Police Department said the suspect in a deadly Monday night shooting turned himself into Weld County authorities.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Sundance Drive around 8:11 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found one person dead.

Police said they have identified Kaman Morgan, 34, of Windsor as the suspect in the homicide investigation.

Police said no information will be released on the victim until the family has been notified.

Windsor police said no other information about the investigation will be released at this time.