JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Jefferson County were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect involved in an overnight shooting.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Kenneth Sanders, was involved in an overnight shooting. No other details on the shooting were released at this time.

At 8:37 a.m., JCSO confirmed Sanders was located and placed in custody.

Sanders was last seen near Foxton Road and Black Hawk Drive in Conifer.

JCSO said Sanders is described as:

White male

5 feet, 10 inches tall

Weighs 200 lbs.

Green eyes

Salt and pepper hair

In mid-40s

Last wearing grey sweatshirt and jeans

Do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.