GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous and shot and killed someone at a Quinceañera.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. early Monday morning outside of Rifle.

The victim and suspect were attending a Quinceanera when the shooting happened. The sheriff’s office said the victim was still alive when they arrived on scene. However, he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect, D’Antiago, or Dante, Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez from Rifle.

D’Antiago, (“Dante”), Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez

If you see Dominguez-Lopez or know of his whereabouts, the sheriff’s office said not to attempt to contact him, but instead, call 911. If you have any information on this investigation, please the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-945-1377 ext. 1075.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.