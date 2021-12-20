Armed and dangerous man sought after Greeley hit-and-run incident

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man, who is considered armed and dangerous is being sought by police after a hit-and-run incident in Greeley Monday.

Johnathan Faulk of Aurora is described as a white man with short brown crew-cut hair and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt, carrying a black backpack. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Greeley police said Faulk was involved in a crash that happened around 10:45 a.m. near the O Street and 37th Avenue intersection. Faulk fled the scene, parked his car and walked away. When a witness confronted Faulk, he threatened the person with a compact gun.

Police said Faulk is on probation and has several active warrants.

Weld County Sheriff’s deputies and K-9 units discovered prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a suspected small amount of methamphetamine when they searched the car Faulk abandoned.

WCSO said no one was injured in the incident but Faulk is considered to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.