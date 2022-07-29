LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Larimer County are looking for a juvenile suspect who is wanted in a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Thursday at 4:09 p.m., deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls of shots fired outside a home in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins.

When deputies arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LCSO. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

LCSO said that deputies searched the area for a suspect but did not find him. However, investigators later identified the suspect as 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson of Fort Collins. Investigators do believe Pixley-Johnson did know the victim.

Pixley-Johnson is now wanted for attempted murder.

Pixley-Johnson is described as:

A white male

5 feet, 8 inches tall

Weighs 130 pounds

Has brown hair and blue eyes

Last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants

According to LCSO, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for attempted murder in the first degree, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and aggravated juvenile offender.

Pixley-Johnson is believed to be armed and dangerous, deputies are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.