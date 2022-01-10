‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate escapes La Plata County jail, $5K reward offered

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An armed and dangerous inmate is being sought by police after escaping La Plata County Jail last month.

Elias Buck, 22, was serving as a trustee — an inmate with privileges — at the time of his escape on Dec. 27 of last year. Buck was serving time for motor vehicle theft, but has a lengthy roster in several different crime jurisdictions.

Elias Buck, 22, escaped La Plata County Jail Dec. 27, 2021 and is believed to be in the Four Corners area. Credit: La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, 1/10/2022

Police have recently identified Buck as the suspect in the shooting of a Farmington police officer in January of 2021 during a DUI stop. The officer shot, Officer Joseph Barreto, sustained non-life threatening injuries and expected to make a full recovery.

Buck’s girlfriend, Victoria Rossi, 28, is believed to have been with Buck at the time of the shooting. However, it is not clear whether police believe she is with Buck at this time.

Victoria Rossi, 28, is believed to have been with Buck at the time of the DUI shooting that injured a Farmington police officer in January of last year. Credit: La Plata County Sheriff’s Office. 1/10/2022

Buck is believed to be armed and dangerous, and in the Four Corners area.

La Plata County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or sightings of Buck or Rossi to contact (970) 382-7553, or Durango Crime Stoppers at 970 247-1112. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward. Tippers may remain anonymous.