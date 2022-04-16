COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City detectives are looking for a man and woman who attempted to rob a business and opened fire on the employee.

On Thursday, a man walked into the business located in the 5800 block of Quebec Parkway at 8:50 a.m. He was identified as 26-year-old Christopher Diaz Jr.

Diaz Jr. attempted to steal multiple items when he was then approached by the employee. Reportedly, Diaz Jr. produced his handgun and began firing several shots at the employee.

His female counterpart, identified as 26-year-old Lupe Gonzales, stormed into the store also armed with a handgun, and fired a gunshot.

No one was struck.

Both suspects fled the store and drove away in separate stolen Ford F-350 trucks. One stolen truck has since been recovered. Detectives obtained a surveillance photo of the remaining stolen truck below.

Stolen F-350

Colorado License Plate – 514ZIX

This is not the only crime police believe Gonzales and Diaz Jr. are responsible for, detectives believe they are involved in several other recent violent crimes.

Diaz Jr. and Gonzales are considered armed and dangerous. Police are urging anyone who comes across the duo or their stolen truck to not approach, call 911. Contact Commerce City Police Department Detective Rich Rodriguez at 303-286-4871 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if you have any information on the crime.