DENVER (KDVR) — A woman visiting Colorado from Arkansas died Friday from injuries sustained during a fight at a Sheridan hotel this week.

“I would say a piece of me died (too),” her son, Corey Burleson, told FOX31.

Teresa Scott, 54, died early Friday at a Swedish Medical Center, according to family. Relatives say she’d been on a ventilator since the attack Wednesday night at the Inn Town Suites on West Hampden Avenue in Sheridan.

“Any questions I ask, (police tell me) it’s still an ongoing investigation. So I don’t really have any answers,” her sister, Cindy Westacott, told FOX31.

Police say Scott died of blunt force trauma after the altercation at the hotel. She’d come to town from Arkansas for a short-term job and was staying at the extended-stay hotel.

For some reason, she and Randi Valencia, 33, got into a verbal argument. Police say it turned physical when Valencia got in the victim’s face. Scott was badly beaten, punched in the head and neck, and eventually went limp, according to police.

She eventually became unconscious. That’s when, police say, Valencia stomped on her back and then took off from the hotel. She later returned to the scene, according to court documents, and was arrested.

Suspect in court, charged with murder

Valencia was in court Friday morning, charged with second-degree murder, just hours after the victim died.

“I can’t think of anything that would make me do that to someone,” Burleson said.

Scott was full of life and joy, which makes her death that much more unbelievable to relatives.

“She was my mother, and she was beautiful,” Burleson said.

The family has started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help cover expenses related to Scott’s death.

“I’m a single mom with two boys, I don’t really live that way,” Westacott said.

“It doesn’t even make sense. I probably won’t even come back here again. I just can’t,” Burleson said.

The family hopes the deadly altercation will remind others to be a little nicer to each other.

“We’re all going through something. Let’s just be kinder to each other. Let’s not jump to conclusions. Let’s not jump to anger,” Westacott said.