Arkansas man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing woman while traveling through Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arkansas man was sentenced Wednesday for killing a woman while traveling through Colorado in 2017.

According to the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in May 2020, 26-year-old David Houston-Harvey was indicted on the following felony charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

In June, as part of a plea deal, Houston-Harvey pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder count.

In August 2017, Houston-Harvey was traveling with 23-year-old Laramie Cline of Ozark, Alabama. They were driving from Wyoming to Denver and were on Interstate 25 in Weld County when Houston-Harvey shot and killed Cline.

Houston-Harvey told investigators that Cline had wanted to stay in Colorado, while he wanted to return to Alabama or Arkansas.

“He originally told investigators that the victim pointed her gun at him. He said he reacted by grabbing the gun, causing it to discharge and kill the victim,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “However, the defendant later told his girlfriend that he shot and killed the victim when she was asleep.”

Houston-Harvey then put Cline’s body in a suitcase and placed it in his trunk. He drove to Arkansas and dumped her body.

Houston-Harvey is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Arkansas for dumping Cline’s body. The DA’s office said the new Colorado sentence will run concurrent with the Arkansas sentence.

“No amount of prison time will ever bring this victim back nor will it bring peace to her grieving family,” Chief Deputy DA Anthony Perea said. “All cases we prosecute are hard, but this one was especially hard given the facts. This murder was completely senseless, and the defendant robbed this young woman of the rest of her life. He took away a part of her family that they’ll never get back.”

In addition to the 35-year prison term, Houston Harvey was sentenced to five years of mandatory parole.