Fentanyl pills and meth found in car traveling from Phoenix area to Denver (Photo credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

DENVER (KDVR) — Large quantities of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine were found in a car traveling from Phoenix, Arizona to Denver, the Arizona Department of Safety said.

An Arizona state trooper stopped the driver of a Toyota Camry for moving and equipment violations on northbound Interstate 17 in Anthem, Arizona on June 5, according to the department.

The driver took off which led to a pursuit on northbound I-17. The suspect later came to a stop and was taken into custody by troopers.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up approximately 54 pounds of fentanyl pills and 2.5 pounds of meth hidden in the car. The department said the drugs were being transported from the Phoenix area to Denver.

Omar C. Arias, 28, was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges including unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.