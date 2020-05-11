Arizona man identified as person shot, killed by trooper in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man shot and killed by a trooper in Mesa County over the weekend has been identified as 33-year-old Jayson Thompson, of Bisbee, Arizona, according to the county coroner’s office.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday near Highway 50 and 29 Road.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper fatally shot Thompson.

The trooper was uninjured.

Authorities have not yet released details about what led up to the shooting.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.