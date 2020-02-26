Argument over dog poop leads to shots fired, ‘shelter in place’ in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An argument over picking up dog poop lead to shots fired and a “shelter in place” order in Arapahoe County on Tuesday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the victim told deputies that he and the suspect were both walking dogs near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue when an argument started over picking up dog poop. The victim said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has not been found. Deputies completed their search in the area around 10:50 p.m. and the “shelter in place” order was lifted, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.