DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Westminster investigated a shooting in a parking lot late Friday night that killed one and critically injured another.

Officers responded to the 8900 block of Harlan Street around 10:35 p.m. and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Shortly after, officers were notified of an additional adult man who was also at a local hospital. He was in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said it is believed an argument ensued between several adult men in the parking lot which led to several of them firing guns at each other.

WPD said they did not believe there was a danger to the public.

The investigation was ongoing.