DENVER (KDVR) —Many Coloradans represent themselves in legal matters, according to the Colorado Judicial Department. In October, the department will provide free legal assistance so that those who self-represent are prepared to appear before a judge.

The Colorado Judicial Department will provide free legal assistance around the state during the week of Oct. 23. These days are known as “Legal Resource Days.”

Volunteer lawyers will offer free informational and educational sessions so that anyone who is self-representing or has questions about a case, claim or legal matter can feel prepared.

According to the Colorado Judicial Department, registration will be required for some sessions. A full list of available sessions and their locations are available on the judicial department’s website.

Free Legal Resource Days by district

1st Judicial District In-person sessions will be held in the atrium of the Jefferson County Combined Courts and Administration Building, located at 100 Jefferson County Pkwy. in Golden The sessions will be on Monday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2nd Judicial District In-person sessions will be held at the Denver City and County Building, located at 1437 Bannock St. in room 281 The sessions will be on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Remote participation will be available for some sessions Registration is required for some sessions

4th Judicial District In-person sessions will be held at the El Paso County Combined Court, located at 270 S. Tejon St. in Colorado Springs The sessions will be on Friday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required for some sessions

6th Judicial District In-person sessions will be held at the La Plata County Combined Courts, located at 1060 E. 2nd Ave. in Durango The sessions will be held on Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some virtual sessions will be offered, and registration is required

7th Judicial District In-person and virtual sessions will be held each day during the week of Oct. 23, with in-person sessions at the Montrose County Justice Center, located at 1200 N. Grand Ave. Registration is required for all events and will close on Oct. 16

8th Judicial District Sign up for a 30-minute, in-person or virtual ask-a-lawyer session held on Friday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Larimer County Justice Center, located at 201 LaPorte Ave. in Fort Collins Registration is required

10th Judicial District In-person sessions will be held at the Dennis Maes Pueblo Judicial Building, located at 501 N. Elizabeth St. The sessions will be on Friday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11th Judicial District In-person sessions will be held at the Fremont County Courthouse, located at 136 Justice Center Road in Cañon City The sessions will be on Monday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required

12th Judicial District An in-person session on housing and evictions will be held by Colorado Legal Services from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, in classroom 1 of the Sacred Heart Parish Center, located at 726 3rd St. in Alamosa An in-person session on guardian and conservator reports will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Alamosa County Justice Center, located at 8955 Independence Way in Alamosa A warrant clearance event and community resource fair will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, from 12-6 p.m. at the Alamosa County Justice Center Register for the Monday and Thursday events by calling 719-589-7621

17th Judicial District In-person sessions will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Adams County Justice Center, located at 1100 Judicial Center Drive in Brighton The sessions will be from 9:15-11:45 a.m.

21st Judicial District In-person sessions, ask-an-attorney sessions and community services will be available at the Grand Junction Central Library, located at 443 N. 6th St. The sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 27

22nd Judicial District In-person sessions will be held at the Montezuma County Combined Courts, located at 865 N. Park St. in Cortez The sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 Registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome



What will the sessions include?

Small claims

Debt collection

Estate planning

Courtroom procedures

Ask-an-attorney

Consumer rights

Protection orders

Collections and garnishments

How to seal a criminal case

Guardianship and conservatorship matters

Landlord-tenant issues

Divorce, custody and child support

Going to court without an attorney can be intimidating, but these free sessions will make that experience easier.