DENVER (KDVR) — Calling all Denver singles, a casting crew from a hit Netflix dating show is coming to the Mile High City to help you find love.

Is love truly blind?

That is the question the popular Netflix show “Love is Blind” is asking. Kinetic Content Casting, the casting agency for “Love is Blind,” announced that they are looking for single men and women in Denver who are brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship.

The show is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey as single people try to find their match and fall in love. But this dating show comes with a catch, they must form an emotional connection without ever seeing each other face-to-face.

If this sounds like the perfect blind date for you, the casting company is inviting Denver singles to apply online. The extensive application asks over 70 questions ranging from topics like “Why are you a catch” to “What do you think about falling in love and getting engaged sight unseen?”

You must be at least 21 years old to apply.

“Love is Blind” is currently in its fourth season with new episodes airing every Friday on Netflix.