DENVER (KDVR) — You have a 1 in 15,300 chance of being struck by lightning, according to the National Weather Service. That means you’re three times more likely to find a four-leaf clover, but when it comes to lightning, you’re at a higher risk if you’re a Coloradan.

Colorado is one of the top states with the highest risks of dying from a lightning strike, especially in the summertime. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that from 2006 to 2021, the highest rates of lightning deaths occurred from June to August, with Colorado having one of the highest rates of lightning deaths and injuries in the U.S.

“Lightning is one of the most deadly forms of weather that people experience on a day-to-day basis,” said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist and lightning data specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council.

While Denver is having a summer spurt of lighting storms, be aware: Locations, activities and even your gender and age have different risks.

Who’s at risk for a lightning strike?

Especially in Colorado, your location matters. Storms tend to start on the front range of the Rockies, Vagasky said.

Storms then progress over the Eastern Plains, which makes the borders of Kansas and Nebraska more lightning-prone. When a storm is more mature, there’s more lightning, according to Vagasky.

Activities affect the risk of being struck by lighting as well. Some activities with the highest rates of lightning deaths include fishing, going to the beach, camping and farming. Within these activities, 80% of the victims were male, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data from 2006-2018.

As for gender and age, the CDC found males were four times as likely to get struck by lightning, with the average age at 37 years old.

“It really goes to who men are. A lot of times, it’s the men that are doing outdoor work, then men that are out golfing, fishing and that sort of thing. They maybe feel a little bit invincible and that nothing’s going to happen to them,” Vagasky said.

When it comes to lighting, one more hole on the golf course isn’t worth it, Vagasky said. During a lightning storm, it’s safest to be inside.