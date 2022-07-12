DENVER (KDVR) — Prices for apartments remain high for the Denver metro area. The newest rental data is out for July from analysts at Rent.com, Zumper, and Apartment List.com. While prices are up from a year ago, they have not increased a significant amount over the last few months.

Analysts at Zumper said rent for July is up 20% year-over-year in Denver for a 1-bedroom apartment.

Changes over the last month

The average rent for a studio apartment in Denver increased by 1% to $1,499

The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment remained flat

The average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment increased by 2% to $2,325

Zumper 7/12/2022

Analysts at Apartment List said Denver rent has increased 1.5% over the past month and increased by 11.5% in comparison to the same time last year.

Changes year-to-year

Rent.com said the price for a studio apartment averages out to $1,750, which is unchanged from one year. The price for a 1-bedroom apartment is $2,197, which is up 7% year-over-year. The price for a 2-bedroom apartment is $2,698 which is up 1% year-over-year, and a 3-bedroom apartment is $3,067, which is down 5% year-over-year

Rent.com data from July 11, 2022

This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January, Apartment List said.