DENVER (KDVR) — The company responsible for the Denver Nuggets championship-night drone show is gearing up for a busy July Fourth holiday.

HireUAVPro.com is scheduled to perform its drone show as part of Castle Rock’s all-day Independence Day celebration.

Tuesday night, the company ran through a test run for an upcoming show in Highland Park, Illinois. CEO Graham Hill said the Denver-based company has been around for almost a decade.

“The purpose of our business is supposed to be a little less of a carbon footprint,” he said.

Hill said during the NBA playoffs, he approached the Metropolitan State University of Denver about using campus space to launch the colorful drone shows, which included an image of at least one Nuggets player.

“Yeah, the fact that it all came together,” he said.

“We got good weather. We got the Nuggets win. It was — it was perfect. It was absolutely perfect,” Hill said.

Hill said his company also has landed upcoming gigs at the famed Martha’s Vineyard and near Miami.