DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get gas on Monday, the price for a gallon of regular fuel is holding steady over the last week.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.66, which is the same price as it was one week ago in Colorado.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.57.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.668
|$4.008
|$4.294
|$4.714
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.670
|$4.012
|$4.302
|$4.725
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.669
|$4.016
|$4.310
|$4.749
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.930
|$4.285
|$4.570
|$4.835
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.575
|$3.911
|$4.205
|$3.443
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.67, which is down from $3.71 last week.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Sinclair– Longmont: $3.15
- Sinclair– Evans: $3.17
- Costco– Littleton: $3.21
- Costco– Sheridan: $3.21
- Mobil– Littleton: $3.21
- Circle K– (S. Broadway) Littleton: $3.21
- Exxon– Littleton: $3.21
- Circle K– Littleton (Littleton Blvd.): $3.21
- Murphy Express– Littleton: $3.21
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Colorado Springs: $3.23
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.15.