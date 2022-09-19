DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get gas on Monday, the price for a gallon of regular fuel is holding steady over the last week.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.66, which is the same price as it was one week ago in Colorado.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.57.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.668 $4.008 $4.294 $4.714 Yesterday Avg. $3.670 $4.012 $4.302 $4.725 Week Ago Avg. $3.669 $4.016 $4.310 $4.749 Month Ago Avg. $3.930 $4.285 $4.570 $4.835 Year Ago Avg. $3.575 $3.911 $4.205 $3.443 AAA, 9/19/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.67, which is down from $3.71 last week.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.15.