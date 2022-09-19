DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get gas on Monday, the price for a gallon of regular fuel is holding steady over the last week.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.66, which is the same price as it was one week ago in Colorado.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $3.57.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.668$4.008$4.294$4.714
Yesterday Avg.$3.670$4.012$4.302$4.725
Week Ago Avg.$3.669$4.016$4.310$4.749
Month Ago Avg.$3.930$4.285$4.570$4.835
Year Ago Avg.$3.575$3.911$4.205$3.443
AAA, 9/19/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.67, which is down from $3.71 last week.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Sinclair– Longmont: $3.15
  2. Sinclair– Evans: $3.17
  3. Costco– Littleton: $3.21
  4. Costco– Sheridan: $3.21
  5. Mobil– Littleton: $3.21
  6. Circle K– (S. Broadway) Littleton: $3.21
  7. Exxon– Littleton: $3.21
  8. Circle K– Littleton (Littleton Blvd.): $3.21
  9. Murphy Express– Littleton: $3.21
  10. Loaf ‘N Jug– Colorado Springs: $3.23

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.15.