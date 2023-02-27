DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of increasing fuel prices, our state looks like it might be getting a little relief at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is at $4.06, which is down 4 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.062$4.415$4.722$4.772
Yesterday Avg.$4.065$4.421$4.731$4.782
Week Ago Avg.$4.103$4.462$4.767$4.820
Month Ago Avg.$3.792$4.130$4.432$4.728
Year Ago Avg.$3.374$3.704$3.997$3.637
AAA prices as of Feb. 27, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel continues to drop. It is now at $3.36 per gallon of regular fuel.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

  1. Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.34
  2. QuickTrip– Bennett: $3.34
  3. Conoco– Wheat Ridge: $3.59
  4. Pump N Save– Littleton: $3.64
  5. Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.69
  6. Sam’s Club– Arvada: $3.71
  7. Costco– Westminster: $3.72
  8. Mobil– Arvada: $3.72
  9. Shell– Arvada: $3.72
  10. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.72

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.34.