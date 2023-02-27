DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of increasing fuel prices, our state looks like it might be getting a little relief at the pump.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is at $4.06, which is down 4 cents from last week, according to AAA.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.062
|$4.415
|$4.722
|$4.772
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.065
|$4.421
|$4.731
|$4.782
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.103
|$4.462
|$4.767
|$4.820
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.792
|$4.130
|$4.432
|$4.728
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.374
|$3.704
|$3.997
|$3.637
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel continues to drop. It is now at $3.36 per gallon of regular fuel.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.34
- QuickTrip– Bennett: $3.34
- Conoco– Wheat Ridge: $3.59
- Pump N Save– Littleton: $3.64
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.69
- Sam’s Club– Arvada: $3.71
- Costco– Westminster: $3.72
- Mobil– Arvada: $3.72
- Shell– Arvada: $3.72
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.72
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.34.