DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of increasing fuel prices, our state looks like it might be getting a little relief at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is at $4.06, which is down 4 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.062 $4.415 $4.722 $4.772 Yesterday Avg. $4.065 $4.421 $4.731 $4.782 Week Ago Avg. $4.103 $4.462 $4.767 $4.820 Month Ago Avg. $3.792 $4.130 $4.432 $4.728 Year Ago Avg. $3.374 $3.704 $3.997 $3.637 AAA prices as of Feb. 27, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel continues to drop. It is now at $3.36 per gallon of regular fuel.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.34.