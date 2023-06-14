A cardiologist explains things you can do to be a smarter food shopper

DENVER (KDVR) — Walking through the grocery store aisles, shoppers are bombarded with labels like, “reduced sodium” and “only 100 calories per serving” making them think they are making the right decisions when it comes to buying healthy foods.

However, in reality, many said these health messages are more marketing hype than straightforward nutrition guidance.

Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, a cardiologist, said despite all these healthy claims she treats more and more people with high blood pressure and high cholesterol in people trying to lose weight.

“My patients were trying, they were going to the grocery store, they were doing the best that they could do. But they were failing, and it was because they were being duped,” Klodas said.

She said manufacturers can manipulate the claims and the way ingredients appear on nutrition labels in a way that still follows Food and Drug Administration guidelines, but that makes it almost impossible for consumers to know if they’re making the right choice.

“They’re designed to sway a purchase decision, which is typically made in three to five seconds in a grocery store. We don’t spend a lot of time, we try to do the best we can. So my first rule of thumb is the more an item screams at you about how good it is, the more skeptical you should become. I mean after all, the foods in a grocery store that are the healthiest – all fruits and vegetables – carry no claims at all,” said Klodas.

She uses the example of the claim “lower sodium.” What that actually means is that the sodium in that particular item is 25% less than in the brand’s original item. So a lot of claims can be misleading.

Klodas started Step One Foods which is premade packaged food that she said has straightforward labeling and would just be the first step to a healthier diet.

“It may not be realistic to have you analyze every single product you put in your cart. I mean, we only have so much time in our day at the time that you’re shopping. Make it a practice to look at least a few and become more educated about the food that is landing in your shopping cart,” Klodas said.

Klodas shared 10 tips to become a smarter shopper:

1. Be wary about any claims on food packaging

2. Look at the ingredient list and, as a first pass, assess the length of it

3. Read the ingredient panel to make sure the vast majority of what is listed comes from real food

4. Beware of foods that group or split their ingredients into components, especially if it hints at a marketing gimmick

5. Understand that the “Nutrition Facts” panel doesn’t give you all the facts

6. Use the Nutrition Facts panel mostly to identify the calories per serving and amount of sodium present in the food

7. Don’t waste time seeking out foods calling out a high protein content

8. Disregard the term “natural”

9. Don’t assume that foods marked as “organic” are better for you

10. Remember that the healthiest items in the grocery store have no claims, ingredient lists or nutrition panels on their packaging

The bottom line is it’s important to be educated about what’s really in our food. Read the ingredients list, not the nutrition label.