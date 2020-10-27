Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Arctic air arrives in Colorado; see how cold some locations got Tuesday morning

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We broke a record low this morning in Denver (DIA).  The temperature dropped to 8 degrees breaking the old record of 11 degrees set in 1925.

Here’s a look at some of the cold temperatures across the state:

  • Walden: -22 degrees
  • Greeley: -13 degrees
  • Craig: -13 degrees
  • Briggsdale: -10 degrees
  • Steamboat Springs: -7 degrees
  • Dillon: -5 degrees
  • Limon: -5 degrees
  • Pueblo: -4 degrees
  • Sterling: -2 degrees
  • Fort Morgan: -2 degrees
  • Fort Collins: 0 degrees
  • Leadville: 1 degree
  • Akron: 2 degrees
  • Yuma: 3 degrees
  • Colorado Springs: 3 degrees
  • Montrose: 4 degrees
  • Burlington: 5 degrees
  • Sunlight Mountain: 5 degrees
  • Alamosa: 6 degrees
  • Parker: 6 degrees
  • Trinidad: 7 degrees
  • Berthoud Pass: 7 degrees
  • Monument Hill: 9 degrees
  • Lamar: 9 degrees
  • Denver: 10 degrees
  • Springfield: 13 degrees
  • Copper Mountain: 14 degrees
  • Dakota Hill: 14 degrees
  • Conifer: 14 degrees
  • Castle Rock: 15 degrees
  • Boulder: 16 degrees
  • Grand Junction: 16 degrees
  • Durango: 27 degrees

We are in for a long, dry stretch, unfortunately.  High pressure moves in and hangs tough for 10-14 days.  This is something we’ve seen frequently over the last few months.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories