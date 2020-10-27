Arctic air arrives in Colorado; see how cold some locations got Tuesday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — We broke a record low this morning in Denver (DIA). The temperature dropped to 8 degrees breaking the old record of 11 degrees set in 1925.
Here’s a look at some of the cold temperatures across the state:
- Walden: -22 degrees
- Greeley: -13 degrees
- Craig: -13 degrees
- Briggsdale: -10 degrees
- Steamboat Springs: -7 degrees
- Dillon: -5 degrees
- Limon: -5 degrees
- Pueblo: -4 degrees
- Sterling: -2 degrees
- Fort Morgan: -2 degrees
- Fort Collins: 0 degrees
- Leadville: 1 degree
- Akron: 2 degrees
- Yuma: 3 degrees
- Colorado Springs: 3 degrees
- Montrose: 4 degrees
- Burlington: 5 degrees
- Sunlight Mountain: 5 degrees
- Alamosa: 6 degrees
- Parker: 6 degrees
- Trinidad: 7 degrees
- Berthoud Pass: 7 degrees
- Monument Hill: 9 degrees
- Lamar: 9 degrees
- Denver: 10 degrees
- Springfield: 13 degrees
- Copper Mountain: 14 degrees
- Dakota Hill: 14 degrees
- Conifer: 14 degrees
- Castle Rock: 15 degrees
- Boulder: 16 degrees
- Grand Junction: 16 degrees
- Durango: 27 degrees
We are in for a long, dry stretch, unfortunately. High pressure moves in and hangs tough for 10-14 days. This is something we’ve seen frequently over the last few months.