Arctic air arrives in Colorado; see how cold some locations got Tuesday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — We broke a record low this morning in Denver (DIA). The temperature dropped to 8 degrees breaking the old record of 11 degrees set in 1925.

Here’s a look at some of the cold temperatures across the state:

Walden : -22 degrees

: -22 degrees Greeley : -13 degrees

: -13 degrees Craig : -13 degrees

: -13 degrees Briggsdale : -10 degrees

: -10 degrees Steamboat Springs : -7 degrees

: -7 degrees Dillon : -5 degrees

: -5 degrees Limon : -5 degrees

: -5 degrees Pueblo : -4 degrees

: -4 degrees Sterling : -2 degrees

: -2 degrees Fort Morgan : -2 degrees

: -2 degrees Fort Collins : 0 degrees

: 0 degrees Leadville : 1 degree

: 1 degree Akron : 2 degrees

: 2 degrees Yuma : 3 degrees

: 3 degrees Colorado Springs : 3 degrees

: 3 degrees Montrose : 4 degrees

: 4 degrees Burlington : 5 degrees

: 5 degrees Sunlight Mountain : 5 degrees

: 5 degrees Alamosa : 6 degrees

: 6 degrees Parker : 6 degrees

: 6 degrees Trinidad : 7 degrees

: 7 degrees Berthoud Pass : 7 degrees

: 7 degrees Monument Hill : 9 degrees

: 9 degrees Lamar : 9 degrees

: 9 degrees Denver : 10 degrees

: 10 degrees Springfield : 13 degrees

: 13 degrees Copper Mountain : 14 degrees

: 14 degrees Dakota Hill : 14 degrees

: 14 degrees Conifer : 14 degrees

: 14 degrees Castle Rock : 15 degrees

: 15 degrees Boulder : 16 degrees

: 16 degrees Grand Junction : 16 degrees

: 16 degrees Durango: 27 degrees

We are in for a long, dry stretch, unfortunately. High pressure moves in and hangs tough for 10-14 days. This is something we’ve seen frequently over the last few months.