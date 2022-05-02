DENVER (KDVR) — A report to the Archdiocese of Denver states that an archdiocesan priest inappropriately touched a minor a single time back in 2018.

The inappropriate touching occurred in a public space when the young girl was exiting church immediately after Mass had ended.

According to the Archdiocese of Denver, the church followed its Code of Conduct and the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People and immediately reported the allegation to authorities.

The priest has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“The Archdiocese of Denver is committed to the protection of our most vulnerable, especially our children. The archdiocese takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and has specific protocols in place to make sure they are handled appropriately for all of the parties involved,” said the archdiocese in a statement.

According to the archdiocese, the priest has been a “priest in good standing” and has denied the allegation.