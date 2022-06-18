ARAPAHOE, Colo. (KDVR) – Warrant-carrying deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff Department Investigation Unit arrested a suspect on Friday after discovering an alarming amount of narcotics, weaponry and cash in their possession.
According to a tweet from the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Department, the following was seized during a legal search:
- $27,449 in cash
- 5 pounds of meth
- 351 grams of fentanyl
- 76 tabs of LSD
- 7 ounces of cocaine
- 6 ounces of marijuana
- 6 ounces of heroin
- 4 firearms
The location of where these narcotics and weapons were discovered has not been released as of this time. Additionally, the suspect’s name has still not been released.
