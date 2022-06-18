ACSO: 5lbs of Meth 351gr of fentanyl, 76 tabs of LSD, 7oz of cocaine 6oz of marijuana 6oz of heroin 4 firearms $27,449 were seized.

ARAPAHOE, Colo. (KDVR) – Warrant-carrying deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff Department Investigation Unit arrested a suspect on Friday after discovering an alarming amount of narcotics, weaponry and cash in their possession.

According to a tweet from the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Department, the following was seized during a legal search:

$27,449 in cash

5 pounds of meth

351 grams of fentanyl

76 tabs of LSD

7 ounces of cocaine

6 ounces of marijuana

6 ounces of heroin

4 firearms

Firearm confiscated during ACSO drug warrant execution, 6.18.22

The location of where these narcotics and weapons were discovered has not been released as of this time. Additionally, the suspect’s name has still not been released.

Check back with FOX31 as more information rolls in.