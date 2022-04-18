CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is bolstering its support staff at Littleton Public Schools.

Four-month-old labrador retriever “Zeke” will be sworn in by Sheriff Tyler Brown Tuesday. Zeke joins his brother Rex in serving as a therapy dog for the school district.

School Resource Officer Deputy Travis Jones will be Zeke’s handler and is assigned to Newton Middle School in Littleton.

Zeke will attend an American Kennel Club good citizen and intensive class as part of his training to become a therapy dog. He’ll be serving all students, including those with special needs, to help students in crisis or those suffering from anxiety or depression.

