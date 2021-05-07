Arapahoe Sheriff employee arrested on sexual assault

CENTENNIAL (KDVR) – A civilian employee with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after a girl claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

Court records show Caleb May, 19, faces counts of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

The girl, identified as a juvenile, reported Wednesday that she was assaulted by May, an acquaintance. May was taken into custody the next day and made an appearance in court, when bond was set at $65,000.

May – a civilian employee with no enforcement powers – wore employer-provided clothing at the time of the May 3 incident and had arrived to the location in a department vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

May is on unpaid administrative leave pending both an internal investigation and the criminal case.

The Sheriff’s Office said May’s position involves taking reports for low-priority calls with no suspect information and is a former member of the department’s volunteer Explorer program for high school-age and young adults.

