Arapahoe County traffic investigators looking for witness in I-25 crash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff traffic investigators are asking witnesses of a crash causing serious injuries in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 and East Dry Creek Road to come forward.

The crash, involving a car and semi-truck, happened about 8:19 a.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office believes the driver of a blue Peterbilt dump truck with a blue bed may have seen the crash and ask this person to contact authorities.

Driver of dump truck sought as witness

Please contact Sargent Gammel at 720-874-3798 or Investigator Finley with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit at 720-874-3797 with any information.