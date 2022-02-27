DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a partial home collapse late Saturday night.

Officials say a house party of between 100 and 150 juveniles broke the home’s floor. There were no deaths, and no victims were trapped in the wreckage.

Three victims were transported to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.

The collapse caused a brief natural gas leak that first responders shut off. Technicians also braced the home to prevent further collapse, and are helping to find temporary housing for the now-displaced residents.