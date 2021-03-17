Arapahoe County Sheriff’s sergeant discharged from hospital after COVID-19 battle

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s sergeant, suffering from COVID-19, is one big step closer to being home with family.

Sergeant Nate Kyelberg enjoyed a celebratory sendoff Wednesday afternoon at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree. Medical staff and law enforcement officers were on hand for a big celebration as Kyelberg was transferred from the hospital to a rehabilitation center.



“These guys and gals [in law enforcement] are still out there every day responding to [COVID-related] calls,” said James Allbee, a Kyelberg family friend.



While working to protect and serve the people of Arapahoe County, Sgt. Kyelberg contracted the virus and became very ill. Allbee said the outlook was grim.



“He pretty much knew he was going to die,” Allbee explained.

After six weeks in the hospital and four weeks on a ventilator, Wednesday was the day! Kyelberg was well enough to be discharged and everyone in the hospital lobby, who gathered to wish him well, was filled with emotion.

“It was so amazing watching him get better,” said Sky Ridge Medical Center registered nurse McKenna Mazzara.

The event was celebration to leave, but Mazzara said they’re going to miss Kyelberg.

“Nate was just one of those people that we had an instant connection,” she said.

Kyelberg’s wife, Andrea, and their three kids, are optimistic for what’s next. Rehabilitation is now in store as the sergeant continues to heal.

At one point, it appeared he wouldn’t make it. But now medical staffers tell the family his improvement continues to impress. The family isn’t sure how long he will be in rehab. The current estimation is about three weeks.