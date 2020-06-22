Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office: Search underway for twin girls abducted by non-custodial mother

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help investigators track down two twin girls who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother.

According to the sheriff’s office, Amiyah and Zariyah Miller, 7, were taken from their father’s home at 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The home is located in the 7400 block of East Arkansas Avenue, not far from the intersection of South Quebec Street and East Florida Avenue.

The girls’ mother, Cassandra, may be driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.

Anyone who sees the twins or who has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.