Arapahoe County sheriff looking for man caught on video while stealing from unlocked car

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can identify a man caught on video stealing items from an unlocked vehicle.

WHO IS HE? CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY HIM? This suspect entered an unlocked vehicle in the 7500 Blk of E. Harvard Ave. on Aug 11 wearing a red zip-up hoodie w/an "L" tattoo on his right hand. He was driving a stolen car. Call tipline 720-874-8744 or CrimeStoppers 720-913-STOP w/info. pic.twitter.com/mB1WOHytQw — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 18, 2020

The video shows the man wearing a red zip-up hoodie and a “L” shaped tattoo on his right hand.

The incident occurred on Aug. 11 in the 7500 block of East Harvard Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the tipline at: 720-874- 8744 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.