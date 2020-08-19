Arapahoe County sheriff looking for man caught on video while stealing from unlocked car

Man stealing from car in Arapahoe County. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can identify a man caught on video stealing items from an unlocked vehicle.

The video shows the man wearing a red zip-up hoodie and a “L” shaped tattoo on his right hand.

The incident occurred on Aug. 11 in the 7500 block of East Harvard Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the tipline at: 720-874- 8744 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

