Arapahoe County Sheriff explains bar fight in new bodycam video

DENVER (KDVR) —Officer worn body camera video released to the Problem Solvers shows Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown being questioned by police after he was involved in an altercation last month at Pindustry Bowling in Greenwood Village.

The Problem Solvers requested the body camera through an open records request.

Video released by Greenwood Village police show Brown outside the bowling alley after the Aug. 21 altercation, where Brown admits putting a hold on another customer who had approached his wife.

The video shows an officer asking Brown what happened.

Brown: “Yeh, I got assaulted tonight by two guys in the Pindustry.”

Officer: “Where did they hit you?”

Brown: “On the side of the head twice.”

Officer: “Just out of no where?”

Brown: “I grabbed him and put a twist lock on him…(then) an unknown suspect…hit me on the side of the head twice.”

The sheriff told the officers both men hung around outside the business afterwards, but took off once police arrived.

An officer’s camera also shows Brown’s wife being questioned about the suspect.

Mrs. Brown: “He said, ‘I’ll give you $20 if you give me your number.’ I said ‘whatever’ and turned to walk away and go bowl. Apparently, he was trying to grab me and (Brown) intercepted.”

Officer: “That’s when the assault occurred?”

Mrs. Brown: “I just bowled.”

Brown’s wife told the officer on the scene she did know what happened behind her back.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Thursday the evidence in the case doesn’t support criminal charges against any of the people involved in the altercation.

McCann did stress that, although Brown will not be charged, his conduct was “irresponsible and unprofessional for an elected sheriff.”

McCann said she based the decision to not file charges, in part, on the fact that everyone involved was drinking and their testimony is not reliable. The DA also said the person who could be considered a victim of Brown did not want to proceed with criminal charges.