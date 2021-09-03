Arapahoe County: Deputies shoot, kill woman wanted in Denver homicide

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a woman they said has been wanted since July 24 in a Denver homicide.

A fugitive unit was doing surveillance and found the suspect around 3:30 p.m. Friday, with the understanding that she was known to be armed and dangerous, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The Sheriff’s Office said when deputies approached her, she ran, turned and pulled a gun. Deputies shot her multiple times.

It happened in the 7500 block of East Harvard Avenue, which is northeast of the South Quebec Street and East Yale Avenue intersection, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The deputies who opened fire will be placed on administrative leave.

Police said the woman was wanted in a July 24 homicide in the 4700 block of North Vine Street in Denver.

