Arapahoe County residents urged to lock vehicles after significant uptick in break-ins

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to lock their vehicles after a significant uptick in break-ins.

A newly placed electronic sign on Quincy Avenue and Picadilly Road in southwest Arapahoe County reminds incoming drivers to lock their vehicles to prevent theft. The sign is part of a new campaign to curb the crime trend.

“We usually see an increase in the summertime but I’ve been doing this for a few years now and I’ve never seen an increase like this,” ACSO Investigator Jim Hills told FOX31.

According to Hills, the neighborhood near Quincy and Picadilly typically yields about eight thefts from motor vehicle cases per month. So far in June, he has seen more than six times the number of cases come across his desk.

“I think in April I had maybe eight cases over here for the same thing. May, I think I maybe had mid-teens, low 20s. And then as of I think June 1 till now, I’ve had almost 50,” Hills said.

He attributes the crimewave to nice weather and people not locking their vehicles.

“When I ask people, ‘Why’d you leave your vehicle unlocked?’ ‘Well, I live in a safe neighborhood.’ You live in a great neighborhood. You live in a nice and safe neighborhood. However, people go to safe neighborhoods to steal stuff,” he said.

According to ACSO, the criminals are typically between 16 to 25 years old. There are several different groups that work the same neighborhoods. They check for unlocked doors but will break windows to gain access too.

The thieves typically get away with wallets, purses, computers, passports and other items commonly left in vehicles.

The real problem is the number of vehicles left unlocked with firearms inside.

“This is just one case that I had recently. So, three 30-round AR-15 mags, four 10-round Glock millimeter mags, two pocket knives, 500 rounds of 5.56 ammo, a Glock 9 millimeter semiautomatic,” Hills said.

In separate incidents, six firearms were stolen from vehicles overnight Monday into Tuesday.

“It’s scary because we don’t know who has them. We don’t know if it’s a juvenile. We don’t know if it’s like a serious criminal. We just don’t know,” Hills said.