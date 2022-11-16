DENVER (KDVR) — Crews are busy in Arapahoe County, preparing plows that will sweep high traffic roads affected by snowfall expected on Thursday.

2 to 4 inches are expected to fall in the afternoon.

Arapahoe County Road and Bridge Division manager Eric McKinnon told the Problem Solvers staffing remains an issue this season.

“We are down 10 positions right now but we have more positions filled in the current time frame than we did the same time last year” said McKinnon.

The team is ready to clear priority one areas like Arapahoe Road, Broncos Parkway and other four lane roads. Feeder roads are taken care of next.

The county does not plow residential areas. Operations only affect unincorporated parts of the county.

McKinnon tells FOX 31 drivers should reduce their speed and give plows plenty of room. It can be dangerous to pass plows pushing debris.





