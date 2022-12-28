EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a homicide suspect Wednesday on Interstate 25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Deputies stopped a tractor-trailer to arrest the driver, who is a suspect in a homicide that took place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in unincorporated Arapahoe County. It happened near East Digicomm Drive and South Chambers Road.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was being taken to the Criminal Justice Center.

Law enforcement has not released the name of the suspect.

Traffic footage from the scene showed a large police presence between U.S. 85 and exit 125 on Ray Nixon Road during the arrest.