Arapahoe County moves to Level Orange on COVID dial, positivity rate at 10.15%

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment moved Arapahoe County from Level Yellow to Level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial on Monday.

Arapahoe County’s incidence rate is 616.61 and the positivity rate is 10.15% as of Monday. Officials report the incidence rate has more than doubled in the past few weeks and the positivity rate has increased by 50%.

“Despite our best efforts, we’ve seen a severe increase in recent COVID case numbers. Unfortunately, our numbers are rising in ways that jeopardize our ability to keep the County open at the current levels.” Commissioner Nancy N. Sharpe, Arapahoe County Board Chair said.

“The data indicate that it is especially crucial for us to take action now to avoid overburdening our hospital system in the County and throughout Colorado. We realize the burden this imposes on our residents, businesses and organizations, and we urge everyone to work together to give us the best chance of reversing these troubling trends.”

Restrictions in the Orange Level include:

• Houses of Worship: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people

• Gyms: Up to 25% capacity, or 25 people indoors; up to 10 people outdoors

• Restaurants: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people indoors

• Non-Critical Manufacturing: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people

• Offices: Up to 25% capacity

• Retail: Up to 25% capacity

• Personal Services: Up to 25% capacity, or 25 people

• Group Sports: Outdoors only, up to 10 people per activity

• Indoor Events: Up to 25%, or 50 people

• Outdoor Events: Up to 25%, or 75 people

The new restrictions go into effect on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Orange Level is considered high risk. The next level is Stay at Home if figures match the criteria for the state’s COVID dial.