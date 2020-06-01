Arapahoe County Grand Jury Indictment released in 2016 murder of Charlene Voight

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jeffrey Scott Beier has been indicted for the murder of Charlene Voight, the Office of the District Attorney, 18th Judicial District announced Monday.

The Arapahoe County Grand Jury issued its indictment August 9, 2019. The indictment is being released now because Beier, 46, was recently taken into custody in Russia.

Voight’s family reported her missing on July 8, 2016, she was last seen by witnesses the night of June 30, 2016.

Beier, who has been identified as a suspect, was in a relationship with Voight and she was living with him at the time of her disappearance.

The body of Charlene Voight has not been located.

Beier has been charged on many counts:

One count of first-degree murder after deliberation

One count of first-degree felony murder

One count of sexual assault

Two counts of attempt to influence a public servant

Two counts of tampering with evidence

One count of aggravated animal cruelty

One count of third-degree assault.

“I am proud to be able to tell the family of Miss Voight that the men and women of my department worked for four years to see this day,” said Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens.

“My heart goes out to them, knowing that they are mourning the loss of their sister and daughter.”

It is unclear when Beier will be returned to Colorado to face the charges against him; no court dates will be scheduled until he is physically present in the Arapahoe County Detention Center.