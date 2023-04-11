ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced two new fluffy additions to their department Tuesday.

The latest members to join the ACSO family are eight-week-old puppies Otis and Bear.

Otis, a black Lab, will become a school therapy dog working in Byers and Deer Trail School districts.

Bear will be working at Cherry Creek Schools. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/11/2023.

Otis, top, Bear, bottom. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/11/2023.

Otis, left, Bear, right, Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/11/2023.

Otis will be a therapy dog with Byers and Deer Trail School districts. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/11/2023.

Bear, a chocolate Lab, will work in Cherry Creek Schools, though Bear’s specific role has not yet been mentioned by ACSO.

The two pups will officially be sworn in April 20 by Sheriff Tyler Brown.